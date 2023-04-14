Washington Commanders Set to be Sold for $6.05 Billion

Dan Snyder, current owner of the Washington Commanders, has a deal in place to sell the team for the biggest price paid for a North American professional sports team.

The Commanders, the D.C.-based NFL team formerly known as the Redskins, is set to be sold for $6.05 billion to the Harris Group, led by NBA Philadelphia 76ers and NHL’s New Jersey Devils principal owner, Josh Harris, and includes NBA legend, Magic Johnson.

The deal is not yet signed and Canadian billionaire Steve Apostolopoulos remains in the running, according to reports.

Any deal accepted would be an agreement in principle and could be finalized only with approval of NFL owners, who are scheduled to meet in Minneapolis on May 22.

The price tag of $6.05 billion would smash the previous record sale for a North American sports franchise, set last August after Walmart heir Rob Walton purchased the Denver Broncos for $4.65 billion.