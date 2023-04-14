Listen Live
Pentagon Leaker has been Arrested

Published on April 14, 2023

The person who leaked highly classified military documents on the Ukraine war was taken into custody on Thursday.

Jack Teixeira is a 21-year-old who serves in the Massachusetts Air Force National Guard. He is an intelligence specialist, and he is believed to be the leader of the online group chat that the documents were leaked in.

He is set to appear in court today.

There have been many questions and thoughts on this whole situation. Some are concerned that Biden is so unconcerned. Some are bothered that we can get this guy but not the SCOTUS leaker. Some think the only reason this guy was found was because the documents embarrass the Biden administration.

Tony Katz thinks they are all correct. To hear his full thoughts, click the link below.

