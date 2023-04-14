Kentucky Woman Shot on I-69

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — A 34-year-old Kentucky woman has been shot while riding as a passenger up I-69 in Noblesville.

Officers were called to northbound I-69 Thursday evening, where they found the woman, who had been shot in the arm. She was eventually taken to the hospital in serious condition, though police say her injuries are likely not life-threatening.

Indiana State Police think she was shot in the shoulder by a bullet that first went through the window. However, it is not clear why she was shot, or who fired the gun.

If you know anything about this, please call ISP at 317-899-8577.