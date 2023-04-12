Two students bring guns to two South Bend schools

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — In one morning, two South Bend schools called the police because students brought guns with them to class. Both students were detained.

South Bend police say that they got the first call Tuesday morning when Riley High School’s administration was alerted that a student may have a gun with them.

Out of suspicion, they called police and the school security, administration, and resource officer searched the student’s backpack once they arrived.

Later that same morning, South Bend police got another call of the same thing. The Jackson Middle School administration was tipped off that a student brought a gun to school. The school went into lockdown as the resource officer investigated the tip. They found that a student did bring a gun to school, but it was a pellet gun.

The South Bend Police Department said that nobody was injured. Both students were detained and taken to the Juvenile Justice Center. Police are still investigating the case.

SBPD also thanked the school resource officers and administrators for quickly acting. “We also thank the tipsters who took our advice of ‘knowing something and saying something, so we could do something.'”