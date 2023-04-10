Police Chase Leads to 3 Arrests and Bag of Guns

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Last week Thursday, the police in Indianapolis arrested three people, one of whom was 17 years old. They were suspected of stealing and the police chased them.

It all started around 3:30 am when someone called the police to report a possible theft at an apartment building on Braeburn N. Drive. The person said that they thought a gray car was involved in the theft. Police tried to stop a car on E. 21st Street, but the driver didn’t stop.

The driver led the police on a chase that ended when the driver crossed into Hancock County. Less than an hour later, the car came back to Marion County, and the police found it. The car hit a tree, and four people inside ran away on foot.

IMPD used drones to search for the suspects. Two of them were found hiding behind houses in the area by K-9 officers. A neighbor near E. 12th Street and N. Post Road called the police to report someone running behind their home.

A drone was also used to find a third suspect who had entered a storage shed at E. 10th Street and N. Post Road after jumping a fence.

Police arrested three suspects, Tishawn Godfrey (19), Terrell Wilson (18), and a 17-year-old male. They are accused of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, resisting law enforcement (in the vehicle and by fleeing on foot), and possession of a machine gun.

During the foot chase, one of the suspects dropped a backpack containing four handguns, including one that had been converted into a machine gun. Another handgun was found in the crashed vehicle. One suspect is still at large.

Shell casings were found inside an apartment where police were called to on Braeburn. Gunfire caused damage to several vehicles.