Two Victims Critical from Castleton Shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metro Police say that two people are critically wounded from a shooting in Castleton Sunday afternoon.
IMPD was called to the Lake Castleton Apartment Homes next to 465 and I-69 just before noon Sunday. Police say they found the two people were shot.
One victim was taken to the hospital by police, while the other got to the hospital without help from the officers. Police say they are both in critical condition.
IMPD is investigating and has not announced an arrest yet.
