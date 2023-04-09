Justin Owen, Sprint Car Racer, Died from Crash Saturday

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. — The United States Auto Club (USAC) announced that Justin Owen died from his injuries in a crash Saturday night.

Owen was severely injured from an accident at the USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship held at the Lawrenceburg Speedway. At turn three, Owen crashed into the outside wall then flipped multiple times.

The 26-year-old from Ohio was the reigning track champion at the Lawrenceburg Speedway, having two wins and the 2022 title. Owen competed in sprint car races for over a decade, winning races across Indiana, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. He won the 2022 season-closing Dick Gaines Memorial race in Lawrenceburg.

The USAC cancelled the event after Owen’s crash and give their condolences to his family and friends.