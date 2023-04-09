Lawrence Apartment Shooting Kills One Man

LAWRENCE, Ind. — A man was killed at an apartment complex shooting in Lawrence Saturday night.

The shooting happened at The Life at Harrison Trails Apartment Complex – next to I-465 and 56th St. – around 9:00 p.m.

Lawrence Police got a call of shots fired. The Fire Department arrived to find the victim with a gunshot wound and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Police have one person of interest in custody. It is an isolated incident, since police say everybody involved knew each other. No official arrest or names have been announced. Police are still investigating.