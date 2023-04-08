Listen Live
Gearing Up at the IMS for a Total Solar Eclipse

Published on April 8, 2023

Eclipse of the Sun

Source: peterschreiber.media / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — You might have heard about next year’s total solar eclipse that could be seen at its best by some Hoosiers.

In anticipation of this event, organizations around the city are planning to celebrate, including the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.  The IMS and NASA will be working together to create a broadcast of the historical event next year.

There will be activities for you to enjoy at the Speedway, and opportunities to get your eclipse questions answered.

The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis is also putting some activities together for April 8th, 2024.  The attraction Tweeted Saturday, “Just 365 days until Indiana is on the solar eclipse path of totality.  Experience this once-in-a-millennium solar phenomenon at The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis!”

Indianapolis will be in total darkness for 3 minutes and 46 seconds in the daytime, due to the eclipse.  A solar eclipse happens when the Moon travels between the Sun and the Earth.

Apparently, this event will be the first of its kind to be seen in the Indy area in more than 800 years (as in, more than 8 centuries).  Another is not expected to happen in the area until 2153.

Learn more about the IMS event here.  Learn more about the upcoming eclipse here.

NASCAR Xfinity Series Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard

Source: Logan Riely / Getty

