Fatal Shooting at Eastside Gas Station

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Late on Friday, a shooting occurred at a Shell gas station on the east side of Indianapolis.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, a man was killed in the shooting at the gas station located on N. Emerson Avenue near its intersection with E. 34th Street.

The police received a report of a person shot at 10:41 p.m. that night. Upon arriving at the scene, they found a man who had been shot and was in dire need of medical attention. The police acted quickly and immediately took the man to IU Methodist Hospital. Unfortunately, despite the best efforts of the hospital staff, the man was later pronounced dead.

The identity of the victim has not been disclosed by the police, and no suspects have been named in connection to the case.

The police are currently working on obtaining security camera footage from the gas station.