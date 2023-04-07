2 Men Arrested After Bank Robbery in Avon

AVON, Ind. — A bank was robbed on Friday morning in Avon and two men were arrested. At around 10:30 a.m., the Avon Police Department got a report of a robbery at the PNC Bank at 10966 U.S. Highway 36. People who saw the robbery said two men wearing black clothes ran away from the bank.

Soon after getting the report, police in the area found and caught two men who looked like the people who were seen running away. The Avon Police Department said on Facebook that the two men were arrested, and the police found a lot of cash with them. Nobody was hurt during the robbery.

All of the money was recovered, and the police haven’t said who the two men are. It’s not clear yet what the suspects will be charged with. The police are still investigating the robbery.