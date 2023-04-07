Family Wants Justice for Murdered Pizza Delivery Driver in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The wife of an Indianapolis man hopes the suspect who shot her husband death while delivering pizzas on March 31 is found soon.

“I would not wish this on my worst enemy,” said Shannon Flynn.

Flynn says her husband Steve was delivering pizzas for Papa Johns on the eastside of Indianapolis. He was sent to deliver a pizza at an home on Priscilla Avenue, where he was shot.

The suspect or suspects stole his car, but did not rob him of the $300 he was carrying.

“I don’t know how I’m going to get through it, I don’t know each day how I’m going to get through it, but I do hour by hour and minute by minute,” said Flynn.

Steve leaves behind an adult daughter and a son who is about to make Steve a grandfather.

“His significant other is due any day so, we’re struggling with that, because that’s going to be a bittersweet moment for us,” said Shannon.

Steve Flynn left his job at FedEx and took a job at Papa Johns not because he had to, but because he loved it.

“Some of his elderly customers are people that are homebound, and he would go and they would say ‘hey, can you go get the mail for me?,’ or ‘can you take out my trash,” said Flynn.

She said it pains her to think that a young person may have killed her husband, someone who may have slipped through the cracks.

“We have an epidemic of gun violence in Indianapolis. I hate to watch the news every morning and hear of another family that is in a similar situation I’m in.”

She hopes people will remember steve for how gracious he was to others.

“I’m a big fan of Mother Theresa, and she has a saying “Be the one.” I think in Steve’s memory, he tried to be the one to that person who needs help.”

IMPD has not identified a suspect in Flynn’s murder, nor do they have any additional information on the crime.

Story by Adam Pinsker