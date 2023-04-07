Listen Live
INTERVIEW: Former Olympian Joins to Discuss Men Competing in Women’s Sports

Published on April 7, 2023

The issue of transgender athletes competing in sports has been a contentious one across the United States. Biological differences between men and women create an unlevel playing field and many female athletes are speaking out against the allowance of men to compete against them.

A former Olympic rower came into the studio today to discuss this issue and how it negatively impacts women’s sports.

