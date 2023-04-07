Easter Events 2023 in Indianapolis: A Celebration of Spring and Renewal

Easter is a time of joy and renewal, a celebration of the arrival of spring and the resurrection of Jesus Christ. In Indianapolis, there are a variety of Easter events and activities taking place in 2023 that allow residents and visitors alike to embrace the spirit of the season. From family-friendly egg hunts to solemn religious observances, there is something for everyone to enjoy.

Egg Hunts and Festivals

One of the most popular Easter traditions is the egg hunt, and Indianapolis offers a number of options for families looking to participate in this fun activity. The Indianapolis Zoo hosts its annual Egg Hunt on the Saturday before Easter Sunday, featuring thousands of eggs hidden throughout the park. Children can also take part in crafts and games, meet the Easter Bunny, and enjoy other family-friendly activities. Other egg hunts taking place in the area include the Easter Eggstravaganza at Traders Point Creamery, the Egg Hunt at Holliday Park, and the Easter Egg Hunt at the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site.

Religious Easter Observances

For those who prefer a more solemn celebration of Easter, Indianapolis is home to a number of churches and religious institutions that offer services and events throughout the holiday weekend. Accordingly, The Cathedral of Saints Peter and Paul hosts a Good Friday service, a Stations of the Cross procession, and a number of Easter Sunday masses. Also, the historic St. John’s Catholic Church in downtown Indianapolis also hosts several services throughout the weekend, including a solemn Good Friday liturgy and a joyful Sunday mass.

Celebrating Easter with Delicious Food