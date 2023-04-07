Easter Events 2023 in Indianapolis: A Celebration of Spring and Renewal

Easter is a time of joy and renewal, a celebration of the arrival of spring and the resurrection of Jesus Christ. In Indianapolis, there are a variety of Easter events and activities taking place in 2023 that allow residents and visitors alike to embrace the spirit of the season. From family-friendly egg hunts to solemn religious observances, there is something for everyone to enjoy.
Egg Hunts and Festivals
One of the most popular Easter traditions is the egg hunt, and Indianapolis offers a number of options for families looking to participate in this fun activity. The Indianapolis Zoo hosts its annual Egg Hunt on the Saturday before Easter Sunday, featuring thousands of eggs hidden throughout the park. Children can also take part in crafts and games, meet the Easter Bunny, and enjoy other family-friendly activities. Other egg hunts taking place in the area include the Easter Eggstravaganza at Traders Point Creamery, the Egg Hunt at Holliday Park, and the Easter Egg Hunt at the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site.
Religious Easter Observances
For those who prefer a more solemn celebration of Easter, Indianapolis is home to a number of churches and religious institutions that offer services and events throughout the holiday weekend. Accordingly, The Cathedral of Saints Peter and Paul hosts a Good Friday service, a Stations of the Cross procession, and a number of Easter Sunday masses. Also, the historic St. John’s Catholic Church in downtown Indianapolis also hosts several services throughout the weekend, including a solemn Good Friday liturgy and a joyful Sunday mass.
Celebrating Easter with Delicious Food
The Alexander Hotel
The Alexander Hotel, located in downtown Indianapolis, offers a luxurious and elegant experience. The hotel’s Market Table restaurant features a special brunch buffet, featuring dishes like eggs Benedict, Belgian waffles, and smoked salmon. Additionally, they also have a carving station with roasted meats, a dessert station with a variety of sweet treats, and a children’s menu for the little ones. The hotel’s stylish decor and attentive service make it a great choice for a special Easter celebration.
The Capital Grille
The Capital Grille, a popular steakhouse offers a special Spring brunch menu. The restaurant’s brunch offerings include a variety of appetizers, entrees, and sides, as well as a special dessert trio featuring miniature versions of their signature desserts. Furthermore, some of the standout dishes include lobster frittata, bone-in filet mignon, and truffle fries. The Capital Grille’s upscale atmosphere and impeccable service make it a great choice for a sophisticated brunch.
Lastly, whether you prefer to celebrate Easter with family-friendly activities like egg hunts and festivals, brunches or with more traditional religious observances, Indianapolis has something for everyone.
