Biden Administration Sending Another 2.6 Billion to Ukraine

Published on April 5, 2023

The Pentagon on Tuesday announced $2.6 billion in new security assistance for Ukraine ahead of an anticipated spring counteroffensive against Russian invading forces. This brings the total of military aid sent to Ukraine so far to $35.8 billion.

“Our focus is on supporting the Ukrainians to change the dynamic on the ground,” a senior U.S. defense official told reports. “We want to help Ukrainians advance and hold its positions in what we expect will be a Ukrainian counteroffensive.”

One way of offering this support is by “delivering a steady flow of artillery rounds and other ammunition,” the official said.

The list of arms and material being sent to Ukraine – including 1.5 million 155mm artillery rounds, 10,000 Javelin anti-tank missiles, 2,000 Humvees and 1.8 million rounds of 25mm ammunition – now runs to three pages.

The aid will also be used for new anti-drone weapons, including “30mm gun trucks” able to detect and intercept unmanned aircraft plus air surveillance radars.

