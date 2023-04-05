Officers Investigating Inmate’s Death

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. – The Boone County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an inmate died Wednesday morning.
Corrections Officers at the Boone County Jail noticed that the man – who has not yet been identified – was unresponsive at breakfast time. First responders were called for a “cardiac arrest with no pulse.”
Medics tried to save him, but he was pronounced dead. Investigators currently think he died after having a medical emergency.
More information about the man and his cause of death should be provided in the near future.
Kendall And Casey