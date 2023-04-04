Listen Live
The Side Piece

Hoosiers moving away from Indianapolis are buying homes in these markets.

Published on April 4, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

For Sale Real Estate Sign in Front of New House.

Source: Feverpitched / Getty

According to The Hill, home prices rose nationally for the first time in eight months in February. Black Knight Vice President of Enterprise Research Andy Walden said, “39 of the 50 largest U.S. markets saw prices increase in February — in sharp contrast to just three months earlier when 48 of those 50 were experiencing price declines.”

Sold For Sale Real Estate Sign in Front of New House.

Source: Feverpitched / Getty

If you were to buy a home right now, what city would you choose?

Even as 78 percent of the nation’s 50 largest markets experienced rising prices last month, many Americans are still choosing to move long distances.

Stacker compiled statistics about where people in Indianapolis are looking to buy homes using cross-market demand and monthly inventory data from Realtor.com.

For sale sign, real estate

Source: Lance McMillan / Getty

From their data, Stacker found people in Indianapolis are looking to purchase homes in these cities:

#10. Cincinnati, OH

– View share: 1.7%

– Median listing price: $327,400

– Listings as of January 2023: 2,064

– Median listing price per square foot: $165

#9. Cape Coral, FL

– View share: 1.8%

– Median listing price: $472,394

– Listings as of January 2023: 4,550

– Median listing price per square foot: $275

#8. Kokomo, IN

– View share: 1.9%

– Median listing price: $149,250

– Listings as of January 2023: 118

– Median listing price per square foot: $103

#7. Muncie, IN

– View share: 1.9%

– Median listing price: $164,300

– Listings as of January 2023: 123

– Median listing price per square foot: $94

#6. Terre Haute, IN

– View share: 2.0%

– Median listing price: $154,950

– Listings as of January 2023: 291

– Median listing price per square foot: $92

#5. Tampa, FL

– View share: 2.3%

– Median listing price: $400,000

– Listings as of January 2023: 10,524

– Median listing price per square foot: $242

#4. Bloomington, IN

– View share: 2.3%

– Median listing price: $319,900

– Listings as of January 2023: 233

– Median listing price per square foot: $175

#3. Chicago, IL

– View share: 3.3%

– Median listing price: $327,000

– Listings as of January 2023: 14,393

– Median listing price per square foot: $189

#2. Fort Wayne, IN

– View share: 4.6%

– Median listing price: $291,425

– Listings as of January 2023: 482

– Median listing price per square foot: $146

#1. Louisville, KY

– View share: 6.4%

– Median listing price: $296,400

– Listings as of January 2023: 1,949

– Median listing price per square foot: $162

 

More from WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close