Hoosiers moving away from Indianapolis are buying homes in these markets.

According to The Hill, home prices rose nationally for the first time in eight months in February. Black Knight Vice President of Enterprise Research Andy Walden said, “39 of the 50 largest U.S. markets saw prices increase in February — in sharp contrast to just three months earlier when 48 of those 50 were experiencing price declines.”
If you were to buy a home right now, what city would you choose?
Even as 78 percent of the nation’s 50 largest markets experienced rising prices last month, many Americans are still choosing to move long distances.
Stacker compiled statistics about where people in Indianapolis are looking to buy homes using cross-market demand and monthly inventory data from Realtor.com.
From their data, Stacker found people in Indianapolis are looking to purchase homes in these cities:
– View share: 1.7%
– Median listing price: $327,400
– Listings as of January 2023: 2,064
– Median listing price per square foot: $165
– View share: 1.8%
– Median listing price: $472,394
– Listings as of January 2023: 4,550
– Median listing price per square foot: $275
– View share: 1.9%
– Median listing price: $149,250
– Listings as of January 2023: 118
– Median listing price per square foot: $103
– View share: 1.9%
– Median listing price: $164,300
– Listings as of January 2023: 123
– Median listing price per square foot: $94
– View share: 2.0%
– Median listing price: $154,950
– Listings as of January 2023: 291
– Median listing price per square foot: $92
– View share: 2.3%
– Median listing price: $400,000
– Listings as of January 2023: 10,524
– Median listing price per square foot: $242
– View share: 2.3%
– Median listing price: $319,900
– Listings as of January 2023: 233
– Median listing price per square foot: $175
– View share: 3.3%
– Median listing price: $327,000
– Listings as of January 2023: 14,393
– Median listing price per square foot: $189
– View share: 4.6%
– Median listing price: $291,425
– Listings as of January 2023: 482
– Median listing price per square foot: $146
– View share: 6.4%
– Median listing price: $296,400
– Listings as of January 2023: 1,949
– Median listing price per square foot: $162
