IMPD: Man Shot In Foot During Robbery On East Side

INDIANAPOLIS — A robbery at a bus stop on the east side of Indianapolis ended with one person shot and a suspect on the run, police said.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called just before 5 a.m. Tuesday to a shooting near the intersection of Washington and Rural Streets, a few blocks east of Willard Park.

Police arrived and found two men who said they’d been robbed at a nearby IndyGo bus stop, officers at the scene tell News 8.

One of the men was shot in the foot during the robbery and was transported to Eskenazi Hospital, according to IMPD.

Officers at the scene say the robbery suspect was last seen driving south on Rural Street. Police did not provide a description of the suspect or the vehicle.

No other details were immediately available.

Anyone with information was asked to contact IMPD or Crime Stoppers.

At the time of the bus stop robbery and shooting, IMPD officers were investigating an unrelated assault on the east side that sent a man to the hospital.

Police were called just before 4 a.m. to a possible person shot at the Serenity Manor at Indianapolis apartment complex on Edmondson Avenue. That’s near 16th Street and Shadeland Avenue.

Officers arrived and found a man claiming that three men had rushed into his apartment with a shotgun and shot him.

IMPD says the man later told investigators he was not shot, but beaten up, and there was no gun involved.

He was said to be awake and breathing at the hospital.

Anyone with information was asked to contact IMPD or Crime Stoppers.