Bud Light is Appealing to a New Demographic of Men

Published on April 3, 2023

Bud Light has partnered with transgender social media influencer Dylan Mulvaney. For clarity, Dylan is a man who thinks he is a woman.

Popular Twitter account “Leftism” said this about Bud Light’s new partnership, “I guess Bud Light doesn’t know their customer base.”

It appears that they do not.

The reaction has been full of upset Bud Light drinkers. Just go look at Twitter.

Tony Katz has many more thoughts on the subject. To hear his thoughts, click on the link below.

