Trump is Finally Indicted

Former President Donald Trump has been indicted by the Grand Jury in New York, and he due in court on Tuesday.

In case you have been living under a rock, let me catch you up.

No official charges have been released yet, but President Trump was being investigated for charges regarding the falsifying of bank records linked to hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels.

President Trump is the first President to ever be indicted. The way it has happened is alarming.

The legal system has been weaponized by Alan Bragg, Manhattan’s district attorney Alvin Bragg.

They are wasting the time of the American people by pursuing this case. This driven by the fact that people simply do not like President Trump.

Former democratic president Bill Clinton was never indicted for perjury, yet they want to indict President Trump for giving Stormy Daniels money out of the wrong bank account?

Make it make sense.

