One Indiana Walmart Closing its Doors

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — South Bend residents may soon have to find a new place to shop…or work.

The Walmart on Portage Road will be permanently closing on April 23rd, and this change means that more than 250 workers will be out of a job. However, the company has said it plans to help workers who are looking for another position until June 30th.

It seems the store was not earning as much money as the company had expected. It is possible that the store’s location – which is close to other, similar businesses – played a role.

Such “underperforming” could also be the result of other factors, such as cleanliness or staffing, though the company did not provide specific details. This Walmart is one of many across the country that will be closing.

Other Walmarts in the area can be found on West Ireland Road in South Bend, and Indian Ridge Boulevard in Mishawaka.