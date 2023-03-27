Listen Live
AOC speaks out against ban of Tik Tok

Published on March 27, 2023

Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) attend a news conference to introduce legislation that would give the Department of Health and Human Services the power to impose a federal eviction moratorium in the interest of public health, on Capitol Hill September 21, 2021 in Washington, DC. The legislation comes weeks after the Supreme Court blocked the Biden administrations extension of the eviction moratorium. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., voiced support for TikTok in her first video shared to the Chinese-owned platform following major national security concerns raised during a House hearing last week.

“This is not only my first TikTok, but this is my first TikTok about TikTok. Now, this week, the CEO of TikTok came and testified before Congress as there is growing rumblings and discussion over a nationwide ban on the app. Do I believe TikTok should be banned? No,” Ocasio-Cortez, using the handle @aocinthehouse, said in the video.

In reaction to the video, an unnamed senior member of New York’s congressional delegation reportedly told the New York Post, “AOC clearly stands for ‘Ambassador of China.'”

Last week, Shou Zi Chew, the CEO of TikTok, faced tough questions from members of Congress that left TikTok users worried about the future of the app.

But AOC described Congress’ potential legislation as “putting the cart before the horse,” saying she doesn’t believe there is enough evidence to enact an all-out ban.

