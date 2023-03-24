Listen Live
IMPD: One Person Killed in Shooting On Indy’s South Side

Published on March 24, 2023

INDIANAPOLIS–There was a shooting Friday afternoon on the south side of Indianapolis. One person has died.

IMPD says they were told that shots were fired just after 3 o’clock on Meridian Street and West Sumner Avenue.

That person was in critical condition and taken to a hospital.

At around 4 pm, though, that victim was pronounced dead.

If you have any information, you are asked to call IMPD or Crime Stoppers at 317-262.TIPS.

