IMPD: One Person Killed in Shooting On Indy’s South Side

INDIANAPOLIS–There was a shooting Friday afternoon on the south side of Indianapolis. One person has died.
IMPD says they were told that shots were fired just after 3 o’clock on Meridian Street and West Sumner Avenue.
That person was in critical condition and taken to a hospital.
At around 4 pm, though, that victim was pronounced dead.
If you have any information, you are asked to call IMPD or Crime Stoppers at 317-262.TIPS.
