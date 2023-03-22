Greenwood Man Who Stopped Mall Shooter Honored as Citizen of the Year

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — Greenwood Mayor Mark Myers awarded the 2022 Citizen of the Year Award Wednesday to the man who ended one of the darkest days in Greenwood’s history.
On July 17, 2022, a gunman entered Greenwood Park Mall’s food court and opened fire, killing three people.
Elisjsha Diken, who had been at the mall on the day of the shooting, identified the gunman, drew his weapon, and was able to eliminate the shooter, all while continuing to lead others to safety.
Myers honored Diken, saying in a letter that a “countless number of innocent lives were saved that day due to his quick and selfless thinking.”
Diken was awarded the 2022 Citizen of the Year award in a public ceremony. Myers and the City of Greenwood thank him and “owe him a great debt of gratitude.”
