Indy Mayor Candidate Robin Shackleford Announces Public Safety Policy Plans

INDIANAPOLIS — Candidate for Mayor of Indianapolis Robin Shackleford released her public safety policy plans Wednesday.

State Representative Shackleford made the announcement at Dubarry Park with Sharon Dunson Hatfield, a mother whose child was killed in a shooting at the same park.

Shackleford outlined her plans for public safety.

“As mayor, Shackleford will work to rebuild the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD), restore trust and accountability, and secure families,” her campaign said in a press release.

Her plans for public safety includes:

-She plans to reestablish the Public Safety Director (a civilian job with oversight over Indianapolis’ police and fire departments)

-Increasing base pay for IMPD salaries to $65,000 to remain competitive and recruit more officers.

-Increasing the number of available detectives and building streamlined communication channels with police agencies to decrease Indianapolis’ 65% unsolved homicide rate (as of 2022)

-Hold more IMPD job fairs.

-Remove the Credit Check Report requirement as consideration for employment.

-Improve resources for victims’ assistance including the Victim Assistance Unit (VAU) and Victim Witness Assistance Program.

-Reforming policies around body camera video by mandating all officer-involved shootings be investigated by an outside authority and releasing all body cam video for shootings and excessive force within 48 hours of the incident.

Among her plans for IMPD, Shackleford also gave targeted plans to reduce gun violence by:

-Instituting a red flag ordinance that will empower municipal judges to issue Emergency Protection Orders for those at extreme risk for harming themselves or others that temporarily prevent them from buying or accessing a firearm.

-Investing in violence-intervention groups with a proven track record.

-Mandating that every lost or stolen firearm must be immediately reported to law enforcement.

-Banning “Ghost Guns” to help prevent violent criminals from obtaining untraceable firearms.

-Installing security cameras across the city, specifically areas with high crime

Robin Shackleford’s full plans can be found at Robin4Indy.com or at this link.