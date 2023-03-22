Passerby Saves Driver from Burning Wreck

SULLIVAN, Ind. — One bystander saved a man’s life by pulling him from a burning wreck in Sullivan.

The Sullivan County Sheriff said that Tuesday morning, around 6:30 a.m., their 911 dispatch got multiple calls about a severe car accident. They were told that a car struck a tree, then burst into flames on US 41 and Johnson Street.

The driver of the car, 20-year-old Josiah Terry, was still inside of the car. One man, Darryn Bucklers, was driving by and stopped to help. Bucklers pulled Terry from the burning wreck and got him to safety.

Terry was taken to a hospital in Terre Haute to treat his injuries.

Investigating police believe that the driver fell asleep while driving, which caused him to leave the road and crash.