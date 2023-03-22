Three People Shot In Possible South Side Case Of Domestic Violence

INDIANAPOLIS — Domestic violence is believed to be the reason behind a shooting on the south side of Indianapolis that injured three people.

IMPD says that just after midnight they were called after a person who had been shot walked into Franciscan Health. They got there to find two women who had been wounded.

They say the shooting happened at the Country Club Apartments near Troy and Madison Avenues. It was there the cops also found a man who had been shot.

They believe the man is the husband of one of the women who was shot.

They are still trying to piece together what happened. All three people who were shot are alive at the hospital.