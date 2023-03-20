Arrest Made after Several Facebook Marketplace Robberies

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Robbery detectives made an arrest on March 16 in connection to a series of robberies, dating back as far as September 2022.

21-year-old Trelandice Moore was arrested for his alleged role in five Facebook Marketplace armed robberies on the north side of Indianapolis.

IMPD North District officers responded to a call on March 14 on a report of the robbery of a person and were able to identify Moore as a suspect in this incident.

Moore was apprehended on March 16 by the North District and the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force without incident. Moore was in possession of a firearm when taken into custody.

The investigation is still ongoing.