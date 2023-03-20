IMPD: Elderly Woman Shot by Stray Bullet, Suspect in Custody

INDIANAPOLIS — An elderly woman was shot Monday afternoon on the north side of Indianapolis.

Police were called to a Shell gas station around 3:30 p.m. Monday on North Keystone Avenue and 71st Street. Police say two cars were at the gas station when a third car pulled up. That’s when the driver of one of the cars pulled out a gun and started shooting.

“The driver who began firing fled the scene, and then came back to the scene,” said Sergeant Genae Cook with Indianapolis Metro Police, “IMPD officers were able to recognize the vehicle and made apprehension of the suspect in that vehicle without any further incident.”

The bullet fired by the suspect actually traveled far enough to hit an elderly woman working at Sullivan’s Hardware & Garden. She’s badly hurt, but did survive. The suspect was arrested and the gun was confiscated by police.

“So, right now everyone we know of that was involved has been spoken to, in one regards or another,” said Sgt. Cook.