AG Todd Rokita Investigates Gender-Affirming Care For Hoosier Minors

Attorney General Todd Rokita is fighting back against gender-dysphoria physical care for minors.

AG Rokita is reaching out to doctors, clinics, and hospitals about their uses of puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and surgeries among minors in Indiana. These procedures and medications assist children in “transitioning” to a gender other than their biological sex.

Rokita believes that children who do express a transition are not old enough to make life-altering changes to their bodies. He noted in a recent press release that parents permitting their children to undergo gender transition surgery could be considered child abuse.

Rokita tells Hammer and Nigel what he is specifically asking in the letters sent to the Hoosier medical community.

“[We asked] certain clinics around the state whether or not they administer hormones to children, whether or not this is done with or without their parents’ consent. Some have been heard to -told to me- that they administer or perform surgeries-bottom surgeries, top surgeries, to actually physically change the gender of children…I think these things are child abuse frankly, if these actions are true.”

The Attorney General says it is his duty to protect the health and well-being of Hoosiers, which is why he is reaching out for more information. He states in the letter sent out that responses be sent by March 27th.

Listen to the full interview with AG Todd Rokita here: