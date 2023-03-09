Missing Oklahoma 2-Year-Old may be in Indianapolis with Mom

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 2-year-old girl and her mother are missing from Oklahoma, and Indianapolis police detectives said Wednesday night they are helping to find the pair.
Oakley Snow and her mother, Madison Marshall, are believed to have traveled to Indianapolis, says a news release from Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
Oakley was last seen Jan. 19 in Crowmell, Oklahoma. The girl was described as 6 inches and 35 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.
IMPD says it’s assisting Seminole County, Oklahoma, investigators.
IMPD’s release did not say whether mother and child are believed to be in danger, or the circumstances behind their disappearance.
Anyone with information was asked to call 911.
-
Indiana Rep Jim Lucas calls in to defend his bill HB 1177
-
Creepy Biden Remembers His Favorite Nurse: "She'd Whisper In My Ear...And Actually Breathe On Me."
-
NWS: Possible Tornado Damage from Monday's Storms
-
NWS: Heavy Rain, Flooding Both Possible Across Indiana on Friday
-
Hoosiers Get Ready for Senior Night, Final Regular Season Contest
-
Zelensky Threatens Americans Who Don't Want to Give Money to Ukraine
-
Fish Frys 2023: Comprehensive list of Indianapolis fish frys for Lent
-
Indiana is near the top of Pro 2A States