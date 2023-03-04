Preparing for More Broadway in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Broadway in Indianapolis has announced its lineup for the 2023-2024 season, and it includes multiple award-winning favorites.
The upcoming season will feature a variety of performances that will appeal to audience members of all ages. Some shows will be perfect for families with young theatergoers, while others will be better suited for adults.
Shows in the 2023-2024 Season:
Disney’s Frozen
When: November 16-26, 2023
Where: The Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
Harper Lee’s To Kill a Mockingbird
When: January 23-28, 2024
Where: Clowes Memorial Hall
Mamma Mia!
When: February 27-March 3, 2024
Where: Clowes Memorial Hall
Hadestown
When: April 2-7, 2024
Where: Clowes Memorial Hall
Tina: The Tina Turner Musical
When: April 30-May 5, 2024
Where: The Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
You can purchase a 23/24 Season Subscription right now through this link. Tickets for individual performances will be available at a later time.
However, you do not have to wait until November to catch a show in the Circle City. The 2022-2023 season will be wrapping up in June, so you still have time to see its final three musicals.
Shows Coming Up in the 2022-2023 Season:
Les Misérables
When: March 14-19, 2023
Where: Clowes Memorial Hall
Get tickets here.
Hamilton
When: April 25-May 7, 2023
Where: The Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
Get tickets here.
Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations
When: June 6-11, 2023
Where: Clowes Memorial Hall
Get tickets here.
Learn more about all of the shows in Broadway in Indianapolis’ lineup here. You can also email IndianapolisService@BroadwayAcrossAmerica.com if you have questions.
Participating Theaters:
The Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
Address: 502 North New Jersey Street, Indianapolis
Phone: 317-231-0000
Clowes Memorial Hall
Address: 4602 Sunset Avenue, Indianapolis
Phone: 317-940-6444
