Preparing for More Broadway in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Broadway in Indianapolis has announced its lineup for the 2023-2024 season, and it includes multiple award-winning favorites.

The upcoming season will feature a variety of performances that will appeal to audience members of all ages. Some shows will be perfect for families with young theatergoers, while others will be better suited for adults.

Shows in the 2023-2024 Season:

Disney’s Frozen

When: November 16-26, 2023

Where: The Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

Harper Lee’s To Kill a Mockingbird

When: January 23-28, 2024

Where: Clowes Memorial Hall

Mamma Mia!

When: February 27-March 3, 2024

Where: Clowes Memorial Hall

Hadestown

When: April 2-7, 2024

Where: Clowes Memorial Hall

Tina: The Tina Turner Musical

When: April 30-May 5, 2024

Where: The Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

You can purchase a 23/24 Season Subscription right now through this link. Tickets for individual performances will be available at a later time.

However, you do not have to wait until November to catch a show in the Circle City. The 2022-2023 season will be wrapping up in June, so you still have time to see its final three musicals.

Shows Coming Up in the 2022-2023 Season:

Les Misérables

When: March 14-19, 2023

Where: Clowes Memorial Hall

Get tickets here.

Hamilton

When: April 25-May 7, 2023

Where: The Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

Get tickets here.

Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations

When: June 6-11, 2023

Where: Clowes Memorial Hall

Get tickets here.

Learn more about all of the shows in Broadway in Indianapolis’ lineup here. You can also email IndianapolisService@BroadwayAcrossAmerica.com if you have questions.

Participating Theaters:

The Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

Address: 502 North New Jersey Street, Indianapolis

Phone: 317-231-0000

Clowes Memorial Hall

Address: 4602 Sunset Avenue, Indianapolis

Phone: 317-940-6444