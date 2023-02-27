They’re Censoring James Bond

“The name’s Bond… James Bond.”
One of the most iconic book series ever written, the James Bond series by Ian Flemming, is in the process of being censored.
The word “striptease” has been removed from the James Bond book, “Live And Let Die.” It now says, “Bond could hear the audience panting and grunting like pigs at the trough.”
They have also removed the use of the N-word has been removed as well.
It is a shame to see these great writers’ words changed. First it is Roald Dahl’s and Ian Flemming’s popular novels. What is going to be censored next?
