Buttigieg Loses his Train of Thought

Transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg FINALLY visited East Palestine after the train derailment that happened three weeks ago.

It only took President Donald Trump going there first for Buttigieg to visit. I guess bad press is what it takes to get Biden’s administration to do their jobs.

It gets worse. Not only, did it take Buttigieg three weeks to head to East Palestine, but he said something impossible to come back from.

“Sorry I lost my train of thought.”

This was probably not on purpose, but it does not matter. When it takes someone three weeks to do their job, and they only do their job after a rival opponent beats them to the punch it makes them look terrible.