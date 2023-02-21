15 Biker Club Members Sentenced to 155 Years for Drug Dealing

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — 15 members of the Grim Reapers Motorcycle Club have been sentenced to a collective 155 years in prison for dealing methamphetamine.

The Department of Justice says the large-scale meth distribution operation was based in Evansville, will some sources for the drugs coming from Owensboro, Kentucky. Both ringleaders, 42-year-old Gary Forston and 45-year-old Jason Wilson, are from Evansville.

“The members of this conspiracy will spend many years in federal prison for pumping large quantities of methamphetamine onto our streets,” said Zachary A. Myers, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana. “Methamphetamine use devastates so many families and kills hundreds of Hoosiers every year. That’s why we will work with our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners to dismantle armed organizations trafficking in deadly drugs. The sentences imposed in this case demonstrate our commitment to protecting the public from these dangerous criminals.”

Court documents say that, starting at least in 2018, a man named Central Holman IV was the main source of meth for Forston and Wilson to then pass on to mid and low-level distributors.

The DEA and ATF began their investigation in 2019 after arresting Wilson for armed drug dealing. Members of the group would met either in Owensboro or Evansville to distribute the drugs. Police say that Holman distributed around 30 pounds of meth to the group in 2019, and at least 50 pounds.

One of the locations used to pass the drugs and money between distributors was The Grim Reapers Motorcycle Clubhouse in Evansville on East Diamond Avenue.

Police seized over 20 guns, over $10,000, and they say that over 80 pounds of meth was dealt in the Southern District of Indiana.

The 15 people involved that were sentenced were:

Central Holman IV

Gary Forston

Jason Wilson

Adam Lafferty

Shane Lewis

James Benton

Brain Eden

Paul Overby

Kimberly Wilson

Jesson Wilson

Matthew Meredith

Clarence Grubbs

Daniel Wiscaver

April Martin

Derek Sander

The DOJ says many of the defenders were members or associates of the Grim Reapers Motorcycle Club. Each of their sentences range from time served with supervised release to 21 years in prison.