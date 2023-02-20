Inmate Dies in Marion County Adult Detention Center

MARION COUNTY, Ind.--An inmate died at the Marion County Adult Detention Center over the weekend.

On Saturday, deputies were informed that the inmate fell off the top bunk in his cell and was “displaying seizure-like activity.” They identified the inmate who died as 35-year-old Thomas Patrick Justice Jr.

Justice had been held in the Marion County Jail system 26 times since 2005. At the time of his arrest on July 25, 2022, he had outstanding charges that included:

-Dealing in methamphetamine

-Possession methamphetamine

-Possession of a narcotic drug

-Possession of marijuana

-Possession of paraphernalia

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office says Justice’s death is being independently investigated by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the Forensic Services Agency, and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office Internal Affairs Unit. The Marion County Coroner’s Office will also determine the cause of death.