Four People and a Dog Killed in Spencer County Car Accident

A tragic car accident near Chrisney, Indiana has claimed the lives of four people and a small dog. The accident, which occurred on Saturday at around 6 p.m., involved a Toyota Tundra and a Jeep Grand Cherokee, both of which collided on US Highway 231.

According to the Spencer County Coroner’s Office, all four adults and the dog in the Jeep were pronounced dead at the scene. The victims have been identified as 27-year-old Michael Seger, 60-year-old Donna Ruth Cassidy, 23-year-old Fernanda Cruz Valencia, and 65-year-old Bernard William Goeppner, all from Holland, Indiana.

Indiana State Police were called to the scene to assist with the accident reconstruction. The investigation revealed that 56-year-old Christopher Allen of Fort Branch was driving the Toyota on US 231 near County Road 1000 North. Officials say Seger, who was driving the Jeep, failed to stop at the stop sign, and Allen’s truck collided with the driver’s side of Seger’s Jeep.

The Spencer County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash, which occurred at the intersection of US 231 and County Road 1000 North. Deputies found the Toyota Tundra on the shoulder of the northbound lanes of US 231 and the Jeep Cherokee on its side in the same lanes of the highway.

Allen was treated for pain but was not taken to the hospital, according to authorities.