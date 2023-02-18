Arrest Made in Connection with Castleton Square Mall Shooting

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) has made an arrest in connection with the shooting incident that took place at Castleton Square Mall on Friday, February 18th. According to the latest update, IMPD’s Aggravated Assault detectives arrested 18-year-old Curtis Wilson for Criminal Recklessness (Level 5 Felony) for his alleged role in the incident.

Wilson was reportedly shot during the altercation, but he has since been released from the hospital and is currently being held at the Adult Detention Center. While the investigation is ongoing, detectives are still trying to identify others involved in the incident.

IMPD has not disclosed any additional details about the case, but they have urged anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana. They have assured that further updates on the case will be provided as they become available.

The mall had previously released a statement indicating that two suspects were quickly detained following the incident. However, IMPD clarified that only one person was detained and interviewed by detectives. The mall’s spokesperson later retracted their initial statement, acknowledging that IMPD had not yet called anyone a suspect so far in the investigation.