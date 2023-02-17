P!nk Will Perform at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in November

INDIANAPOLIS–P!nk is coming to Gainbridge Fieldhouse in downtown Indianapolis November 7, 2023.

It’s part of her “Trustfall Tour.” She released her ninth studio album, “Trustfall”, which is out now via RCA Records.

“This might be the album I’m most proud of,” says P!nk. “Get in your coziest pair of sweats, grab yourself an hour of self-care, and start on track one. Two ingredients needed: tissues and dance shoes.”

Among other songs, the concert will feature her new hit singles “Never Gonna Not Dance Again” as well as her latest release, “When I Get There.” The album features collaborations with artists like Chris Stapleton, The Lumineers, and First Aid Kit.

General tickets go on sale Friday, February 24 at 10 am on LiveNation.com.

Since her debut in 2000, P!nk has released 9 studio albums and one greatest hits album. She has also had 15 singles in the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

P!nk has sold more than 135 million records worldwide (60 million albums and 75 million singles), making her one of the world’s best-selling music artists.