Husband of Woman Found Dead Near Kokomo in Homicide Arrested Thursday Night

HOWARD COUNTY, Ind.–Police in Howard County have arrested the husband of a woman found dead Tuesday morning in a home west of Kokomo.

Sandra Wilson, 41, was found dead in a home. They said her husband, 42-year-old Jeremy Wilson, was a “person of interest.”

They tracked him to a home Thursday night on Waubesa Way. That’s a residential area near the intersection of State Roads 26 and 931, which is roughly 5 miles south of downtown Kokomo.

The Howard County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team and other officers showed up. That’s where they learned that multiple people were in the home, including a teenager.

“Negotiators began giving commands for the residents to surrender out the front door of the house. After several minutes, the juvenile and two adult occupants exited the residence. After approximately 10 minutes of further negotiating, Wilson surrendered out the front door and was taken into custody without incident,” said the Howard County Sheriff’s Office in a statement released Thursday night.

After about 10 minutes of negotiating, police say Jeremy Wilson surrendered to them. So far, Jeremy Wilson has not been charged for anything regarding his wife’s death.

Wilson was transported to the Howard County Jail where he is currently being held on a no-bond warrant for petition to revoke.

His 2013 Chevrolet Tahoe was seized as evidence.

