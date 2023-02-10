Governor Eric Holcomb Appointed to Council of Governors

President Biden has appointed Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb to the Council of Governors for a two-year term.

The Council of Governors, established by President Obama in 2010, is a platform for increased coordination between the Federal government and state governments on national security issues. The council consists of 10 bipartisan governors from across the United States, including Ohio, Michigan, and Minnesota.

Governor Holcomb’s appointment to the Council of Governors is a reflection of his leadership and experience. As the governor of Indiana, he has been involved in addressing the state’s needs during the COVID-19 pandemic, and his appointment to the Council of Governors demonstrates his commitment to serving the people of Indiana and the nation.

The Council of Governors provides an important platform for the Federal government and state governments to discuss and address national security issues. With Governor Holcomb’s appointment, Indiana is now represented on the Council of Governors, giving the state a voice in discussions around national security and ensuring that its concerns and needs are taken into consideration.

In conclusion, the appointment of Governor Eric Holcomb to the Council of Governors is an important step in bringing Indiana to the forefront of discussions around national security and demonstrates the state’s commitment to addressing these important issues. The Council of Governors is critical in ensuring that the Federal government and state governments are working together to address national security issues and keep the nation safe.