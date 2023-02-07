U.S. Marshals Arrest Murder, Rape Suspect in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH-TV) — Authorities say they have arrested a man in Indianapolis who was wanted in connection to two murders and a rape.

The U.S. Marshals Service on Tuesday announced the arrest of Kristopher Davis via Twitter.

The USMS says Davis, 26, was arrested on Jan. 31 by its Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force and the Marion County Sheriff’s Department.

Online jail records show Davis is being held on charges that include rape, strangulation, burglary, domestic battery, and criminal confinement filed in Marion County, plus strangulation, domestic battery, and habitual offender charges from Hendricks County.

Online records also show he’s being held on a warrant out of Georgia but specific charging information was unavailable.

The Marshals Service did not immediately respond to a request for more information on the murder allegations.

A booking photo of Davis was not immediately available.