Two Police Officers Shot in Lawrence County

MITCHELL, Ind. — Two police officers are stable, but in serious condition at the hospital after a shooting in Mitchell, Indiana Sunday morning. Indiana State Police confirmed that the suspect in the shooting is dead.

ISP Sgt. John Perrine said that both the officers – one from the Mitchell Police department and another from the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office – were airlifted to hospitals in Indianapolis.

He said that around 3:00 a.m. a police dog was alerted to drugs in a vehicle during a traffic stop. One person was in the car, and they pulled out a gun and fired at police while trying to flee.

Both officers were hit, but one managed to fire back and struck the suspect. Other police officers gave medical attention to the injured ones until medics arrived.

Sgt. Perrine said the suspect died from their wounds at the hospital.

While police investigate the scene, they ask people to avoid the area north of Mitchell around 4800 State Road 37.