2 Wanted Men, 2 Women Arrested After Police Chase in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two men wanted for theft and two women were arrested Thursday morning after leading police on a chase on the west side, Indiana State Police say.

At 3:15 a.m., a trooper attempted to stop a red Hyundai that made an unsafe lane change with no turn signal near 38th Street and Shore Drive. That is west of the I-465 interchange. The car sped away, leading police on a chase for several miles through city streets.

The Hyundai stopped near 39th Street and Rockwood Avenue, which is in the Butler-Tarkington neighborhood. Brittney Jones, 36, and Taryn Saxton, 32, got out and ran into the neighborhood, and Douglas Jones Jr., 33, climbed out of the car and laid on the ground.

Anthony Hayes, 53, drove the Hyundai a little farther in the alley, parked, and ran through a backyard near some houses.

Within minutes of the stop, police apprehended the driver and the other two women who fled.

State police say, Hayes was wanted on several warrants in Hamilton and Marion counties, including resisting law enforcement with a vehicle and theft. He is facing charges in Marion County for resisting law enforcement, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, and drug charges.

Douglas Jones Jr. was also wanted on warrants in Marion County for theft and driving while suspended. He is not facing any new charges from this incident, state police say.

Brittney Jones is faced with preliminary charges of resisting law enforcement, obstruction of justice and drug possession.

Saxton is preliminary charged with resisting law enforcement.

All four suspects were taken to the Marion County jail, state police say.