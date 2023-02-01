Pendleton Heights To Hold Meeting on Counselor

Pendleton Heights High School will be holding a meeting tomorrow to discuss the fate of counselor Kathy McCord.

McCord was placed on indefinite leave after she criticized the school system for withholding information about student gender transitions from parents. Specifically, she was criticizing a “gender support plan” that would not inform parents about a student’s gender transition decisions if the parents were not supportive. The plan has caused controversy in the community, with many taking issue with the lack of communication and transparency on the matter.

