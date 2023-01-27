Man Tries to Recreate Dahmer Crimes on Grindr Dates

A 21-year-old Louisiana man has been sentenced to 45 years in prison after plotting a Jeffrey Dahmer-like scheme to meet men on the gay dating app Grindr and kill them, according to federal officials.

Chance Seneca, 21, of Lafayette, Louisiana, previously pled guilty in September 2022 to a charge of kidnapping for allegedly using Grindr to arrange a date with the then-18-year-old victim before restraining and attempting to kill him, with the intent of dismembering the young man’s body.

“The facts of this case are truly shocking, and the defendant’s decision to specifically target gay men is a disturbing reminder of the unique prejudices and dangers facing the LGBTQ+ community today,” Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division said in a Wednesday statement.

Clarke continued: “The internet should be accessible and safe for all Americans, regardless of their gender or sexual orientation. We will continue to identify and intercept the predators who weaponize online platforms to target LGBTQ+ victims and carry out acts of violence and hate.”