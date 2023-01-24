Delish: Highlighting Indiana’s Five 4-Diamond Restaurants

Valentine’s Day, also called Saint Valentine’s Day or the Feast of Saint Valentine is celebrated annually on February 14. It originated as a Christian feast day honoring Christian martyrs named Saint Valentine and later, through folk traditions, has become a day to celebrate romance and love.Many people celebrate by exchanging handmade or store-bought “Valentines” or other tokens of affection like chocolates and flowers. Some people like to go to a fancy restaurant. To really impress your Valentine, you might consider the fanciest of restaurants.

Indiana has five 4-diamond rated establishments of fine dining:

In Elkhart: Artisan creates a warm and inviting modern American restaurant that delivers an uncommon hospitality experience. Located at 505 S. Main Street in Elkhart, you’ll find French cuisine, creative preparation and bold flavors. The restaurant received an award of excellence from Wine Spectator and is top rated on Trip Advisor.

Artisan

In Indianapolis: Vida embodies a modern expression of culinary techniques with a worldly influence, set in a relaxed ambience. Located at 601 E. New York Street, Vida is dedicated to providing fresh and innovative cuisine, carefully crafted cocktails, a diverse wine collection.

Vida

In Roanoke: Joseph Decuis offers an award-winning culinary destination. They offer special “farm to fork” experiences. You can make a weekend out of your visit. Guests enjoy world-class dining, special events at the Restaurant or on their Farm, and overnight getaways at the Inn in Roanoke or their Bed & Breakfast on the Farm. You’ll find them at 191 N. Main Street in Roanoke.

Joseph Decuis

In South Bend: LaSalle Grill provides the highest quality fresh, local ingredients which allows their chefs’ culinary creativity to shine. You can experience the pleasure of delicious, subtle surprises and impeccable attention to detail. Found at 115 W. Colfax in South Bend, LaSalle Grill has received the AAA Four Diamond Award for 25 consecutive years and the Wine Spectator Award of Excellence every year since 2006.

LaSalle Grill

Also in South Bend: The Carriage House Dining Room & Gardens is known for being Indiana’s most nationally recognized restaurant – 28 years AAA Chicago Four Diamond and 30 years Wine Spectator “Award of Excellence.” The restaurant offers French and international cuisine and has new owners. The historical establishment can be found at 24460 Adams Road in South Bend.

The Carriage House & Gardens