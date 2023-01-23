Judge: Jury in Delphi Murder Case Can Come from One of Two Counties

DELPHI, Ind.–The jury who will decide the fate of the man accused of killing two girls in Delphi in 2017 will come from either St. Joseph or Allen County.

Prosecutors and the defense team for suspect Richard Allen were told by Judge Frances Gull to choose a county by Friday, Jan. 20, but the decision was not made public until Monday. They both agreed that either St. Joseph or Allen County would be the best choice.

In a hearing earlier in January, Judge Gull decided the trial would be held in Carroll County, although the jurors would come from elsewhere due to it being “difficult if not impossible” to find an impartial jury in Carroll County itself.

A bail hearing for Allen has been scheduled for February 17.

Allen is accused of killing Abby Williams and Libby German in 2017. He was arrested in October 2022.