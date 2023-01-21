Possible Snow This Weekend and Next Week

STATEWIDE — As we get further into the weekend, you might want to be on the lookout for snow and cold temperatures.

Meteorologist Jason Puma with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis says snow is possible in Central Indiana late Saturday night heading into Sunday. He says current chances are “relatively light,” but there could be 1-2 inches.

Cities in the northwest, such as Gary, could also see snow. Other parts of the state near the Ohio River might see rain.

Another storm system is expected to hit the state Tuesday night. Puma says the system might be more intense than this weekend’s, with more snow falling.

If you will be heading out on the wintry roads, make sure to watch for slick spots, keep extra distance between your car and others on the road, and give yourself extra time to drive.

You can find weather updates any time at weather.gov.