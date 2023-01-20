Are We Dating the Same Guy? Indiana Facebook Group Aims to Out Cheaters

With the advent of technology and the internet, the dating landscape has changed dramatically in recent years.

One of the biggest advantages of dating in the modern world is the accessibility it provides. With just a few swipes or clicks, you can connect with hundreds of potential partners. However, this can also lead to disappointment and mistrust when the person you meet in real life doesn’t match the narrative or image they presented online.

Now, with all of the internet sleuths, it’s increasingly more difficult to be a bad partner.

Are We Dating the Same Guy?A new Facebook group trend is popping up all over the country. There are multiple different “Are We Dating the Same Guy?” groups in Indiana with the biggest group in Indianapolis/Lafayette/Bloomington comprised of nearly 4000 members. “Are We Dating the Same Guy/South Bend” has 182 users while Northeast Indiana has 554 members. “Are We Dating the Same Guy/Boone County” even has 28 members.

The Indianapolis page states the groups intention. “This group is a place for women to protect and empower other women while warning each other of men who might be liars, cheaters, abusers, or exhibit any type of toxic or dangerous behavior.”

These groups have rules like:No personal information or contact information.

No screenshotting or sharing from the group.

It’s about protecting woman, not judging men.

No libel or defamation of character.

No bullying, shaming, victim-blaming or hate speech.

And “Don’t argue with the admins or moderators. We may remove content without explanation. If you break any rules, we may ban you without explanation.”